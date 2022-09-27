Thousands of trees are being planted in Mangakino to make better use of wet areas. Photo / Supplied

Taupō District Council is planting 7000 native trees in Mangakino, which will have a range of benefits for the local environment and wildlife.

Council parks manager of open spaces Andrew Moor says the trees are being planted at three sites close to Lake Maraetai.

He says while they are being planted as a condition of consent, it is a great opportunity to create bush areas and enhance the habitat in the area.

"The team is planting an area of Matakuri Island that is very wet, hard to maintain, and where vehicles get stuck."

The other two areas are along the golf course.

"We chose these areas because we and the Mangakino Golf Club mow them, which takes time and expends carbon.

"It's better to plant, create habitats for birdlife and insects, and expand on the Waikato River Trails experience."



The species include kānuka, mānuka, kōhūhū, tarata, wharariki, harakeke, pukio, which are often referred to as colonising species as they grow quickly, out-competing the weeds, creating canopy closure and an ecosystem that supports a range of life.

"We use smaller grade trees that grow quickly," Moor says.

"We expect some losses through things out of our control such as dry conditions or animal browsing, but this isn't such a big issue when we're spending $3 per plant in root trays, compared to $15 per plant in larger pots or $200 for trees at 1.5m in height."

In the next two or three years the council will add kōwhai and puahou, which will attract native bird life, and some kahikatea, rewarewa and tānekaha when the other species provide more shelter for them.

• Read more about Taupō District Council's revegetation plan and planting guide at www.taupodc.govt.nz/revegetation.