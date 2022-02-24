The third annual Rotary Rotorua North Apprentice Awards. Photo / Supplied

There was good spirits and appreciative recipients as local apprentices received a helping hand with their training endeavours.

The third annual Rotary Rotorua North Apprentice Awards were held on Wednesday night at the Rotorua Club. This year there were 12 awardees.

The Rotary Rotorua North Club has always been committed to helping young people further their education or training, and has been awarding educational scholarships for more than 15 years to young people heading off to university, polytech or trade schools.

With trades making up a large portion of the community, it is a vital sector the club has wanted to help.

Rotary Club of Rotorua North president Hayley Murphy says each awardee received an $800 voucher towards tools for their trade (sponsored by the rotary club and a local business), and Bunnings also gave each apprentice a goodie bag which was a welcome extra bonus for them all.

The event includes a meal before kicking off the awards.

"The night went really well. Everyone was in good spirits, and it was great to see the huge support there from family, friends and employers which is a testament to how much they want to see them succeed also."

Hayley says the MC for the night, Sonia Wilson, did a fantastic job, and shared information on each apprentice so the audience got a bit of background on them as they went up. The sponsor then presents the award to each of their recipients.

"It feels great that we are able to help these guys/girl with the support of local businesses.

"We are all there for the common goal of supporting these young apprentices while they are in training, and help them get some good gear to complete their trades.

"They are all externally nominated and have no expectations of receiving anything, so to be able to recognise them for what they have achieved through their own hard work and efforts is just fantastic."

She says the recipients were all humble and very appreciative.

"It's a struggle to get good tools when you're just starting out, but it can make a big difference to the job you do, so I'm sure they are all pretty excited to be able to get some new gear and put it to good use.

"We wish them all the very best for the future and look forward to seeing them all fully qualified very soon."

Hayley gives a big thank you to the Rotary North Club members who get behind these awards and fully support them each year.

She also sincerely thanks their sponsor partners - Dave Healey (O'Brien's Plumbing), Jared Gray (J.A. Russell), Coral Dolman (Bunnings Rotorua), Richard Cooper (HH Dimond Plumbing Plus) and Warren Rehu (Mitre 10) - for coming on board with the Rotary club and supporting these apprentices in a variety of trades.

"Their sponsorship, time and willingness to source tools really does make it possible to help more apprentices each year."

The Rotary North Club funds which it donates back to the community are raised from its Saturday Kuirau Market.

Awardees

Mitre 10 – Warren Rehu

- Scott Theobold (Builder)

- Steven McCollum (Builder)

- Blake Matthews (Builder)

- Joshua Glasgow (Plumber)

- Mathew Eggers (Plumber)

Bunnings Rotorua - Coral Dolman

- Russell Young (Builder)

- Kurtis Narbey (Concrete Construction)

O'Briens Plumbing Rotorua – Dave Healey

- Connor Meikle (Plumber)

- Brad Charles (Plumber)

JA Russell Electrical – Jared Gray

- Ben Fuller (Electrician)

HH Dimond Plumbing Plus – Richard Cooper

- Sharkayla Dean (Plumber)

- Kaleb Dean (Plumber)