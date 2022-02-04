Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights has been awarded the Tompkins Wake Rotorua 2021 Supreme Award. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights has been awarded the Tompkins Wake Rotorua 2021 Supreme Award. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights has been awarded the Tompkins Wake Rotorua 2021 Supreme Award.

The 2021 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards were held virtually last night after being thwarted by changing Covid-19 rules three successive times.

The winner of the Tompkins Wake Supreme Award was Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights and Colin Sargison took out the Red Stag Timber Award for Business Person of the Year.

The Rotorua Lakes Council Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua went to Rotorua Multicultural Council.

More than 53 finalists, 22 sponsors, 29 judges, staff, employees and members of the public attended the event virtually.

Category sponsors sent a representative along to the control centre at the Rotorua Energy Events centre to announce the categories and the 15 category winners on stage.

Paul Hickey of NZME MC'd the occasion and all finalists were interactive with the control centre.

The winners were surprised with flowers and awards delivered physically to their respective parties.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Party hampers containing snacks and wines were pre-delivered to the finalists and sponsors, courtesy of the Rotorua Business Chamber.

Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the event had originally sold almost 800 tickets, which were being refunded due to the inability to deliver a full physical event.

"We are pretty happy with the final outcome given that we were forced to run a virtual event of this size."

Chamber president Kiri Tahana expressed the chamber's deep appreciation of the support for the event from the Rotorua business community and, in particular, the sponsors who gave generously to allow the event to go ahead.

Tompkins Wake partner Catriona Gordon, who spoke on behalf of Tompkins Wake at the awards, said the law firm was "delighted" to be the naming sponsor for the important event.

Gordon said Tompkins Wake was looking forward "with optimism and confidence" to its continuing relationship with the chamber over the next three years.

A full list of winner and finalists can be seen at www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz

THE WINNERS

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology: Creative Arts & Design Award

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights

Scion: Innovation & Technology Award:

Salt + Tonic

Deloitte: Hospitality and Retail Award:

McLeods Booksellers Ltd

The Shine Collective: Manaakitanga Tourism Award:

Rotorua Canopy Tours

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings: Primary Manufacturing & Building Award:

BOP Plumbing & Gas

Holland Beckett: Professional Services Award:

The Shine Collective

Rotorua Economic Development: Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change Award:

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

ACC: Workplace Safety Award:

Hayes International

EMA: Employer of the Year Award:

InfraCore Ltd

Ministry of Social Development: Not for Profit & Social Enterprise Award:

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

BNZ: Bilingual Business Award:

Rotoiti 15 Trust

NZME: People's Choice Award:

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

Rotorua Lakes Council: Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua Award:

Rotorua Multicultural Council

Red Stag: Business Person of the Year Award:

Colin Sargison

Tompkins Wake: Supreme Winner Award:

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights