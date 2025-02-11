Noelani Hudson, Steve’s wife, said, “Steve believes the touch community is not just a sports team – it’s your family and you look after your family on and off the field.”

Hudson’s dedication has fuelled touch’s growth in Rotorua, growing from 120 teams to more than 220 over the past six years.

Hudson’s grant has allowed him to make a bigger impact at Rotorua Touch, helping to provide teams with uniforms and support a free school holiday programme that teaches local tamariki basic ball skills.

Touch NZ chief executive Joe Sprangers said Home Ground Heroes provides a meaningful way to acknowledge those in the touch community “who give back to the sport we love, making it possible for us all to enjoy”.

“We are grateful to celebrate another year in partnership with Bunnings, who work alongside us to grow the game and honour those in our community who are doing the mahi.”

Bunnings NZ general manager Melissa Haines said: “We are looking forward to celebrating another group of touch heroes who make a positive difference to their community. Many of our team members play touch and are volunteers or spectators themselves and understand the vital role that these heroes play. Recognising them is our way of backing local.”

Now in its fourth year, Bunnings Home Ground Heroes has celebrated 15 touch legends from across Aotearoa.

Nominators will need to demonstrate how their nominee makes a positive impact the wider touch community. They will also need to explain how $5000 would be used to further their efforts in the Touch community.

Nominations will close on March 15 and winners will be announced in early April 2025.

To find out more about the 2025 Home Ground Heroes, visit: Touch New Zealand - Bunnings Home Ground Heroes.