Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on crime waves fuelled by price of tobacco

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
The cost of cigarettes has triggered a crime wave, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / 123RF

The cost of cigarettes has triggered a crime wave, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Columnist Richard Prebble says the cost of cigarettes is fuelling a crime wave.

He thinks prohibition will be a failure as it was for alcohol in the US. It is daydreaming to believe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post