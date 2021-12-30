The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on whether Rotorua's CBD can rally or if it's reputation is 'ruined'

There are signs Rotorua's CBD is rallying for summer but does everyone agree? Photo / Getty Images

There are signs Rotorua's CBD is rallying for summer but does everyone agree? Photo / Getty Images

There are signs Rotorua's CBD is rallying for summer.

Moteliers are optimistic about attracting summer visitors, new restaurants have opened, revitalisation plans are gathering momentum, and the council says the CBD is safer than last year.

Other business owners, however, say problems persist in the CBD, with one saying the city's reputation is "ruined" and any turnaround will take years.

READ MORE: Rotorua CBD fights 'ruined' reputation as businesses hope for a summer rally

It will take at least a decade for the good people of Rotorua to overcome the shameful dumping of the marginalised into their city. Rather than looking for a solution for the underlying issues, the government took the easy way out and threw hundreds of millions of dollars at motel owners to solve it for them. Wasted money with the consequence being the ruination of one of NZ's premier tourist destinations.

Philla A

The "nothing to see here" Pollyanna approach denies reality. I don't go into the city centre unless I want to go to a specific shop. While I don't personally feel threatened, it is unpleasant trawling through groups of aimless people and navigating the beggars and buskers. Fenton Street where most of the motel emergency housing is situated is a no-go area. I hope the council does a better job of 'revitalising' the city centre than they did with the Te Manawa - Heart of the City which is an expanse of paving shared with cars - basically a giant roundabout that is, in my view, dangerous for pedestrians.

Anna S

Every time I go there I can't wait to leave. It's shocking after dark in the inner city. Certainly don't feel safe leaving eat street. They have destroyed the inner city with moving the homeless and gangs in.

Steve N

Good to read some positive sentiment but have these community leaders thought about what's going to happen to those people currently living in emergency (motels/hotels) once the overseas tourists are allowed back into the country? If they are concerned with Rotorua's ruined reputation they need to come up with some solutions to that issue too.

Wayne M

I agree with Mr Hennessy - it's abysmal what has happened here and a 'feel good' story won't change things. I drive in town with my car door locked and won't go near the CBD after dark.

Ali M

It's not about what anyone as local might feel about the place that will determine tourist arrivals but its perception which I am afraid has been very negative. Been to Rotorua few times as it's convenient by distance but I no longer consider it for family holiday destination as I am not sure what sort of surrounding environment my family will be in.

Roy K

[The] government needs to front up on the mess that they have made by housing homeless in motels across NZ eg. Rotorua, Auckland, Whangarei, Wellington.

David S

Sounds like a mess to me, judging by comments posted. Where is the Govt dialogue on fixing it? Who put the neigh in [the] neighbourhood?

Robert N

