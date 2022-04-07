The Premium Debate: Subscriber opinions on lowering New Zealand Superannuation for Māori

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has suggested lowering the New Zealand Superannuation age for Māori to 57 — eight years lower than the current requirement. The Waiariki MP says the move would be justified because, on average, Māori have lifespans seven to 10 years shorter than Pākehā. The Government has "ruled out" changes to NZ Super while Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said lifting life expectancy for Māori should be the focus.

I'm Māori, male, aged 48. Started smoking at 13. Drinking at 15 (gave up both 12 months ago). Worked hard, not overweight etc. no doubt the alcohol and cigarettes have shaved a few years off my life. Who should pay for that? The taxpayers? I made some dumb choices. I also made some great choices. The point is they were all MY choices. No one made me do anything so to say I will just be entitled to any benefits over anyone else based solely on my race is shameful and those who support this separatist ideology should hang their heads in shame. We are all one. New Zealanders. This is our country, all of us. This racist rubbish needs to stop. Māori are not victims in 2022.

- Dave B

This race-based preferential treatment rubbish needs to stop.

- Richard T

A more intelligent argument should be "what can we learn from those who live longer than us?" instead of playing the victim cards. You will never improve until you acknowledge/correct your own mistakes. Proper diets and lifestyle choices will extend your life expectancy.

- Albert C

I'm part Māori and really feeling like this is becoming out of control - it is almost sickening.

- Justin M

I thought it was April 6th today not April 1st.

- Geoff H

Madness. Please define 'Māori'. If someone's great grandparent was part Maori, should they get the pension early and cost taxpayers more? I know some people who will milk this for every cent they can.

- Richard F

How does this piece of divisive bicultural politics help any country or anyone? This is backwards stuff. We are a multicultural society.

- Mark C

Race-based policies - a slippery slope, which nobody should continue to entertain any discussion upon.

- Leigh H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.