Mowing team: Craig Pearce, Martin Roper, David Walker, Thomas Hoani, Steve Nichols, David Kopae, Tui Moke. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika

Nearly 450 hectares - the equivalent of 300 Eden Park rugby fields.

That is how much lawn nine contrators from InfraCore are responsible for mowing in Rotorua. But as the spring weather brings bursts of rain and sunshine to the city, the grass is growing as fast as they can cut it.

Dave Rose, the general manager of operations at InfraCore, said his team worked hard to keep the grass at an acceptable level.

“We’ve got guys out there every day - the mowing team mows five days a week year-round and six days a week during periods of high growth.”

Rose said they observe growth of the grass as they move around the district. He said areas used most by public and tourist locations are prioritised as the holiday season and grass growth both peak at similar times.

Rose said the mowing teams are continually moving around the district servicing the parks and open spaces in line with the classifications assigned by Rotorua Lakes Council. He said they are based on the Recreation Aotearoa levels of service guidelines and determine the height the grass should be maintained throughout the year.

Long-standing InfaCore team member Tui Moke said he enjoys the hard mahi and hopes the community appreciates the team’s efforts.

Moke was brought into the mowing team through a friend 25 years ago. He said he’s so happy to work with an “amazing team” and the best thing is “coming into work every day and seeing everyone’s smiling faces”.

Mowing contractors for Rotorua. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika

“We’re like a whānau, they’re like family to me,” Moke said.

Moke said the team has a buddy system when working together to “show them the ropes and keep them safe”.

Moke has enjoyed his time maintaining the parks and reserves over the years. He said he knows all the parks intimately across the whole region from as far north as Hamurana to as far south as Reporoa and even out to Rotoiti.

“I know a lot of secret spots that many others don’t,” Moke said.

Mowing contractors for Rotorua. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika



