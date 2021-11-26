The Arts Village's Summer Festival in Rotorua will have plenty to explore

There was also lots to get among at The Arts Village Summer Festival in 2020 too. Photo / Supplied

There was also lots to get among at The Arts Village Summer Festival in 2020 too. Photo / Supplied

Mark your calendars for December 11, because The Arts Village's Summer Festival is back with plenty to browse and explore, and maybe even get ahead on Christmas presents.

The Summer Festival is an annual market with New Zealand artists and makers offering locally made art and artisan, handmade crafts.

It is a popular every year, signalling the beginning of the summer art calendar.

The festival runs from 10am to 3pm on the Arts Village Green and outdoor stage, with music and holiday-themed art activities.

Registration for stallholders is open now until November 26. Terms and conditions and applications are on The Arts Village website.

This event will be run under the new Covid Protection Framework, as advised by the Government.

This means all visitors, staff, volunteers and stallholders will have their vaccine passes checked and masks will be worn at all times, unless eating or performing.

The Arts Village says the health, safety and wellbeing of the community is its main priority and this will ensure everyone can stay safe.

Rotorua's Julie Voss is one of the locals who has already applied to be a stallholder at the Summer Festival.

She says her creations are hand-carved woodblock printed items, including cards, journals, tea towels, purses, earrings, coaster and clothing.

"I love the fun, vibrant atmosphere at the Rotorua Arts Village and seeing the incredible creativity of my fellow artists is always a delight.

"I love supporting local and handmade art and craft."

She says this event brings a diverse range of people through the market that local businesses and artists might not normally reach, and it's a great opportunity to network and meet other creative people.

The village thanks Rotorua Trust projects funding, Creative Communities Scheme, Pub Charity Limited and its partnership agreement with Rotorua Lakes Council, which enables this event to happen.

The Arts Village Summer Festival in 2020 was bustling. Photo / Supplied

The details

- What: The Arts Village Summer Festival

- When: Saturday, December 11, 10am to 3pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free admission