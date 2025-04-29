“He was awarded those for his service to this country, and this is how people treat him.”
Coppell said owing to his young age at the time of his father’s death, he did not know much about him, but the medals served as a connection to him.
They were worn annually by Coppell, who himself served briefly in the Territorial Forces, and by his daughter on the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.
He’d had the medals restored and mounted by another World War II veteran in Christchurch, and had replicas mounted for all his nieces.
The original set and one set of replicas were in a box stolen in Coppell’s absence.
There was a delay of about three weeks before he arrived in the Eastern Bay after his belongings were moved to the property near Te Teko.
He thought it was possible the thieves did not know what they were stealing, given they were boxed up, but he hoped they would be inclined to return his belongings once they realised they had little monetary value.
Other stolen items that were precious to Coppell include a clay dragon handcrafted and gifted by his ex-wife, a marble chess set, family photos and a large number of tools and electronics he used for his model railway hobby.