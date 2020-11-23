'Te Pou Pānui' signs aimed at advertising Rotorua's events

A Pou Pānui under installation. Photo / Supplied / Rotorua Lakes Council

New signs to advertise events are being installed at six locations across Rotorua.

The signs, named Te Pou Pānui, are designed to be an option for event organisers to safely and legally advertise events without having to apply for individual resource consent or risk breaching traffic regulations, a Rotorua Lakes Council statement says.

Te Pou Pānui would also become "key hubs to help locals and visitors find out what is happening within the events scene in Rotorua".

The six Pou Pānui locations will be on Fenton St, Te Ngae Rd, Old Taupō Rd at the corner of Fairy Springs and Kawaha Point Rds, the corner of Lake Rd and Ranolf St and corner of Tarawera Rd and Longmile Rd.

Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said having specific locations for events signs would help organisers reach more of the community.

"The aim is that the community will start to look at these signs as a type of community noticeboard and will be able to easily see what fun events and activities are coming up.

"We also want to make sure we are able to maintain the character and amenity of public spaces around the district while offering event organisers an economic and uncomplicated way to advertise events."

The installation of the event sign boards coincides with the launch of Rotorua Nui, the council's "one-stop shop" for events.

"Nui means plentiful, numerous, great, abundant and important which perfectly reflects the vibrant and varied events that take place across the Rotorua district," the statement said.

"Rotorua Nui showcases all types of events from sports to culture and everything in between."

The event signs were first proposed in 2015 when, following public consultation, the council updated its signage rules via the District Plan and the Signs on Roads Bylaw.

According to the council, the changes to the District Plan and the bylaw were made to assist the council to "maintain or improve the amenity and character of the district", especially in sensitive zones such as rural or residential areas.

"Management of signage within the city also helps to ensure we have a safe and efficient transport network, and also enables the inclusion of te reo Māori on signs.

For more information about the event signs and to book a space visit www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/tepoupanui