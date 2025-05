Police have named the Rotorua man who died after a crash in Waikato on January 28.

9 May, 2025 12:49 AM Quick Read

Police have named the man who died after a crash at Te Poi, Waikato, in January.

He was Simon Munday, 62, of Rotorua.

The crash happened on Tauranga Rd (State Highway 24) about 7.50pm on January 28, just north of State Highway 29.

Munday was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died on February 4.