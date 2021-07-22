Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd: Traffic flowing as lights switched on at upgraded intersection

The new signalised intersection at Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd was switched on this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

The new signalised intersection at Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd was switched on this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Traffic is flowing freely after the new signalised intersection at Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd was switched on this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the new intersection would be easier and safer to use after the switch on at 6am today.

The temporary roundabout was removed overnight.

The signalising of Tarawera intersection is part of the $17 million Eastern Corridor Stage One project. Photo / Andrew Warner

NZTA said some delays were anticipated as people adjusted to the new layout and traffic lights. The intersection would be monitored and adjustments made to the traffic light phasing, as required.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said traffic was flowing freely at the intersection this morning.

NZTA reminded the community the intersection continued to be an active worksite for the next few weeks as final works were completed, and delays were still expected.

The new signalised intersection at Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd was switched on this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

There will be occasional lane closures, additional signage, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

The signalising of Tarawera intersection is part of the $17 million Eastern Corridor Stage One project, improving SH30-Te Ngae Rd from Sala St to Iles Rd. The project started in February 2020, and is expected to be completed in late 2021.

The roadworks project has caused huge frustration with motorists who have experienced major traffic delays during peak hours, prompting a flurry of letters to the editor earlier in the year.