Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Te Ngae Rd blocked: One person trapped in serious crash in Rotorua

Quick Read
Emergency services are at a crash on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

A person is trapped in a serious crash on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua which has closed off that section of State Highway 30.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Te Ngae Rd (SH30) and Rotokawa Rd, at 12.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped and two others were believed to have serious injuries.

She said cordons were in place and the road was blocked in both directions and detours are in place.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

More to come.