Emergency services are at a crash on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / NZME

A person is trapped in a serious crash on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua which has closed off that section of State Highway 30.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Te Ngae Rd (SH30) and Rotokawa Rd, at 12.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped and two others were believed to have serious injuries.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH30 near Rotokawa Rd in Rotorua. More to come when known. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Updates: https://t.co/QFjwvNF3Th. ^MF pic.twitter.com/X60DIdALg0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 8, 2022

She said cordons were in place and the road was blocked in both directions and detours are in place.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

More to come.