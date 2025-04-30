The school said she enrolled in 1922 to read anthropology at the Pitt Rivers Museum, where much of the teaching was conducted at the time, and at the Society of Home Students, now St Anne’s College.

In her groundbreaking research for her studies at Oxford, she explored the customs of her people of Te Arawa from a female perspective, the school said.

Her scholarship, combined with her indigenous worldview, earned her the respect of many Oxford academics at the time, and went on to be celebrated by members of Māori communities and researchers worldwide.

Papakura died in 1930, just weeks before she was due to present her thesis.

With the agreement of her family, her good friend, Rhodes Scholar and fellow Oxford anthropologist TK Penniman, posthumously published her work, in a book titled The Old-Time Māori. It became the first ethnographic study published by a Māori author and was recognised as such by the New Zealand Royal Society.

The School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography applied to the University of Oxford’s Education Committee to request that Papakura be posthumously awarded the degree of Master of Philosophy in Anthropology.

The application was supported by St Anne’s College and the Pitt Rivers Museum, to which Papakura and her family donated numerous artefacts and papers both during her lifetime and after her death. The Education Committee’s decision to grant the request was been warmly welcomed both in Oxford and in Aotearoa New Zealand, the school said.

June Grant pictured in 2010 with her relative, the famous Whakarewarewa guide Maggie Papakura. Photo / Ben Fraser

The degree would be awarded at a ceremony presided over by the university’s vice-chancellor later this year in Oxford’s Sheldonian theatre. Members of Papakura’s family and representatives of the Māori community were expected to attend.

Professor Clare Harris, Head of the School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography, said they were delighted that the “extraordinary achievements of Mākereti, the first indigenous woman to study at Oxford”, had been recognised by the University of Oxford with the award of a posthumous MPhil degree.

“Mākereti is an inspiring figure, not only to many in Aotearoa New Zealand but to students and scholars around the world.”

June Northcroft Grant, on behalf of Papakura’s family and tribe (Tūhourangi – Ngāti Wāhiao), said: “We are grateful to Oxford University for this tribute to Mākereti’s memory and to all those who have supported her story in the years since her passing. It is a testament to the lasting power of education, culture, and the determination of one woman to ensure that Māori stories would not be forgotten.

“We have always known the sacrifices she made to pursue education and the strength it took for her to continue, often in the face of considerable challenges.

“We are especially humbled that her customary tribal practices and the scholarship she possessed have been acknowledged with such careful and respectful consideration by the university’s Education Committee.

“This recognition belongs to Mākereti, to our ancestors, and to the Māori community worldwide.

“He toi whakairo, he mana tangata (Where there is creative excellence, there is human dignity).”