Hamiora Bowkett. Photo / Supplied

A Te Arawa man will lead the controversial Three Waters reform programme.

Hamiora Bowkett, of Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa and Te Rarawa descent, will become the programme's executive director.

A statement from the Department of Internal Affairs said the Three Waters programme was "ambitious" and would "ensure safe, reliable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services".

The reform programme, announced in October last year, proposes to amalgamate the water services of 67 councils into four regional water entities.

The programme had proved controversial as it was compulsory, sparking backlash from some councils.

Bowkett, who went to high school in Rotorua, was a senior leader with 21 years' experience across the public and private sectors, the statement said.

He had a background in commercial advisory, infrastructure investment, system performance and influence, departmental financial management, economic development and oversight of complex funding systems, it said.

Department of Internal Affairs local government deputy chief executive Michael Lovett said Bowkett had the "experience, knowledge and mana" to help deliver the reform programme.

"Hamiora has considerable experience working with whānau Māori and iwi across the health and social sector systems and in the Māori development space, which will be invaluable in ensuring te ao Māori perspectives are respected in the water reforms.

"He joins the team from Te Puni Kōkiri, where he is Deputy Secretary Strategy, Finance and Performance. Hamiora has also worked at partner and executive director level at PWC and EY."

Lovett said New Zealanders needed safe, reliable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater - the three waters services.

"We depend on these for the health and wellbeing of our communities and our environment. Local government is facing significant challenges in managing these services," Lovett said.

"To address this, the Government is progressing reforms so that three waters services will be provided by four publicly-owned entities from July 2024."

HAMIORA BOWKETT

Bowkett's experience also included:

• Co-lead Deputy Chief Executive for the Government's $730 million Māori Housing package, a major infrastructure and commercial investment project that was one of the flagship projects for Māori Ministers in Budget 2021

• Managing the development and implementation of specialist social services, especially Whānau Ora and the Whānau Ora COVID-19 response

• Undertaking significant labour market initiatives (the Home and Community Support Services pay equity settlement)

• Providing commercial advisory and programme oversight support for major health infrastructure projects, including a decade of experience supporting the rebuild of hospital assets in Christchurch.

Source: Department of Internal Affairs