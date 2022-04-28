The new Owen Delany Park complex, pictured in 2011, was opened in 1985. Photo / NZME

Taupō local Bevan Choat, who has decades worth of experience in media, has boxes full of information on Taupō's sporting history up to 2001 when he retired. Today, we delve into the history of our sporting venues.

There exists in Taupō a host of quality sporting venues developed by forward-thinking people and local councils over the years.

Existing prior to these records being complied were the Tongariro North Domain (rugby, cricket, netball, softball), the Pihanga Street Reserve (some Association Football), Spa Thermal Park (cross-country, mountain biking), Digger McEwen Park (motocross), Taupō Racecourse, Taupō Motor Racing Circuit, Kaimanawa Reserve (athletics and cricket), the old Memorial Hall in Story Pl (no longer exists), the Taupō Youth Centre Hall adjacent to the AC Baths and now shifted to the Owen Delany Park complex as a gymnasium.

Over the years, from that time, several have been upgraded and new sporting facilities and venues have been added.

This article highlights some of the more recently developed and upgraded quality facilities available for sport in Taupō.

1928: The nine-hole course at the Taupō Golf Club, known as the Tauhara Course alongside Tauhara Rd. The current Taupō Bridge Club was the original clubhouse for golf. Later, the Tauhara Course was altered and extended to an 18-hole course.

1969: A public meeting in Tūrangi advised that 135 acres of Crown land next to State Highway 1 had been set aside for an 18-hole, par-72 course.

1973: The Centennial Course, was officially opened at the Taupō Golf Club, followed a month later by the official opening of the new clubhouse (the present one), strategically placed between the two 18-hole courses, Tauhara and Centennial.

The Tūrangi Golf Course was officially opened on September 1. The 18-hole course was developed on 57ha and was 5885m from the white tees and 5390m from the red tees both being a par-72.

1985: Mayor Clem Currie officially opened the new Owen Delany Park complex and 3000 people attended the festival rugby match between Wasps and Saracens on March 23, to mark the occasion in brilliantly fine conditions.

The feature game resulted in a win for the Saracens 37-34. John Hainsworth (2), Samu Yala Yala, Mark Shaw, Andrew Donald and Keiron Crowley scored tries for the Saracens, while Crowley added four conversions and a penalty goal. Dave Flavell (2), Dave Nikora and Gordon Tietjens (later NZ Sevens coach) scored the tries for the Saracens, while Andrew McMaster added four conversions and a penalty goal.

Owen Delany Park became the rugby headquarters for Taupō and the netball complex opened soon after.

The venue was later the scene not only for rugby union matches for international and national teams but also for national rugby league, international day/night cricket, national cricket competitions, local netball and other local sport.

1990: The Taupō Amateur Swimming Club marked its 25th jubilee celebrations with the official opening of the new 25m pool in the AC Complex ending years of frustration with the pool complex.

1991: The Owen Delany Park cycling velodrome was officially opened in February.

1992: Sporting history was made when the giant floodlights, purchased from the Avondale Raceway in Auckland, were installed at Owen Delany Park and switched on for the first time over the main stadium for night rugby. Responsible for instigating the project was Councillor Rex Hawkins.

1993: The Taupō-Nui-a-Tia Tennis Club's new seven-court complex on the Tongariro North Domain was in use for the first time when 130 veteran players contested the New Zealand Veterans' annual tournament. The complex was officially opened a fortnight later.

1997: Work started on the new concrete terracing and plastic seating in front of the Owen Delany Park grandstand (Tongariro stand) to provide additional seating for 700 spectators. The cost was $112,000.

1998: The Taupō-Nui-a-Tia Tennis Club opened its new lighting on the seven-court, all-weather complex at the Tongariro North Domain four and a half years after the opening of those courts.

Prime Minister Jenny Shipley cut the ribbon at the 2000-seat, $9.5m Taupō Events Centre to declare the complex open. The centre included three full-size basketball courts, also utilised as netball courts, a gymnasium, and later a climbing wall.

Later other indoor sports were catered for such as volleyball and indoor bowls. The facility came in $500,000 under budget. The author of this article was a special guest at the opening as significantly 10 years earlier on his regular Radio Sports Comment Programme he suggested that the town might one day think about such a facility.