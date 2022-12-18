The Taupō Special Olympics swimming team achieved a haul of silver and bronze medals.

Competing on the national stage is an achievement in itself.

But as if that wasn’t enough, Taupō's Special Olympics team have returned from the National Summer Games in Hamilton with medals, ribbons and a heap of new personal bests.

The Taupō team fielded athletes in two sports: swimming and ten-pin bowling. Amazing performances saw medals won in both, with the bowlers taking gold medals in the team and doubles events, and the swimmers taking two silvers and two bronze medals.

Taupō Special Olympian ten-pin bowlers took the gold in the team and doubles events.

Everything about the Games, which took place between December 8 and 12, was “fantastic”, said Special Olympics Taupō chairwoman Rose Batchelor.

All Special Olympics teams have had several years of disrupted schedules, with the Hamilton Summer Games postponed from 2021.

This didn’t dampen spirits when the big event finally arrived, however.

“Everyone was so excited to be there.”

As well as the sporting events, athletes enjoyed a huge opening ceremony, which celebrated the volunteers, coaches and athletes. Five Life Membership Awards for outstanding service were given at the ceremony, including one for Taupō's own Cherie O’Carroll.

There were also numerous social events and sightseeing opportunities throughout the five-day program.

“It was like a huge party.”

Unfortunately, Covid-19 reared its head once again, with the final day’s disco and closing ceremony cancelled due to an outbreak among the athletes.

Luckily, Taupō's team avoided the illness, and held their own celebratory party at the Cossie Club on their return.

With 1,500 athletes attending the games, the teams were, of course, proud of what they had achieved. Alongside their participation ribbons, all four Taupō swimmers who competed achieved new personal bests at the event.