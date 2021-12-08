Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō's Rob Burgess sailed home from Australia after MIQ lottery fail

6 minutes to read
Rob Burgess (right) came back to NZ on a boat after three months of failed attempts to get into MIQ while in Australia. Pictured at home in Taupō with children Charlotte and Liam.

Rob Burgess (right) came back to NZ on a boat after three months of failed attempts to get into MIQ while in Australia. Pictured at home in Taupō with children Charlotte and Liam.

Rachel Canning
By:

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

A Taupō man, fed up with the "soul-destroying" MIQ lottery, found a different way to return to New Zealand.

Rob Burgess was part of a group that arrived home on a 56-foot power catamaran on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.