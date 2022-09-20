Former Taupō Mayor Joan Williamson and former Prime Minister Jim Bolger at the opening ceremony of the Great Lake Centre in 1992. Photo / supplied

From classical orchestras to heavy metal groups, trade shows and local musical and theatre groups, the Great Lake Centre has seen it all.

It officially opened on August 28, 1992 and since then hundreds of thousands of people have come through its doors.

Construction started in the early 90s, when Joan Williamson was mayor.

She says there was a need for a purpose-built event and function space in the growing town.

"The old town hall had louvre windows that would rattle and leak when it rained. I remember being at a function that had to pause while trucks drove past - these were the days before they were diverted from the main drag.

"The aim at the time was that the building design had to balance between local use and out-of-town needs. I think it's been achieved really well.

She says the project was unique in that it was finished early, under budget and debt-free, thanks to the sale of land in Wharewaka.

"We were the envy of other district councils around the country."

The centre was used for about a year before the official opening night.

"When we held the event, someone looked out the window and said 'it's snowing!'. We ran outside in our ball gowns and put out our hands. It felt like a blessing. I've never forgotten it all these years."

District events and venues manager Steve Giles says the centre is just as well used as it was 30 years ago.

"To me the GLC's true value is in its ability to host a massive range of events from medieval jousting tournaments to Golden Gloves boxing, to civic funerals, national celebrations and remembrance services."

Steve and his team work to ensure the centre continues to be a hub of arts and culture, while meeting the needs of Taupō as it continues to grow.

"As an events and venues team we see ourselves as temporary kaitiaki of the GLC on behalf of the community and we're working to keep it a great facility for our district, today and into the future."

To see what events are coming up at the Great Lake Centre and other venues visit https://www.lovetaupo.com/en/see-do/events/