Winter has well and truly arrived in Taupō. Photo / Getty Images

Last week's weather highlights. Photo / Supplied

Last week's weather in Taupō was a complete contrast to the previous week as winter started to bite.

Both the day and night temperatures were as much as 2C below the June average and only on the last day, on June 25 when 13.5C was reached, did the temperatures begin to warm up.

Frosts were recorded on the mornings of June22, 23 and 24 with the heaviest of those being -4.5C on June 23. That equaled the frost recorded on June 5 and both are the heaviest frosts so far this winter. Strangely though, there have so far been fewer frosts than normal to date this winter.

The most significant aspect of this month has been the rainfall. Although minimal rain was registered last week there have so far been 17 of the 25 days this June when rain has fallen and already at a total of 165mm, the June rainfall has exceeded the average for the month.

Next week's report will feature the full details for June 2022.