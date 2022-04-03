Taupō has enjoyed mixed weather conditions in the past month. Photo / Getty Images

Taupō's weather highlights. Image / Supplied

March 2022 in Taupō was slightly cooler and wetter than usual.

Had it not been for a single week during the month that produced 125.5mm of rain, March would have continued to be very dry. That seven-day period produced the total rainfall for March and there was no other rain recorded.

The March rainfall total proved to be 47.7mm above the monthly average. The year so far has been significant for extended dry spells, each broken by sudden downpours.

This year, March was slightly cooler than average overall. Despite this, daytime maximum temperatures were generally very pleasant at 21.9C, only 0.9C below the expected, and night-time minimum temperatures averaged 9.5C, just 0.8C below the monthly average for March.

The hottest day during the month, at 25.5C, was recorded on March 7, while the coldest night-time minimum of 4.7C was registered on March 18. The average daily temperature during the month was a pleasant 15.7C, 0.8C below average.

For the time of year that included the autumn solstice, there was little wind except on March 24-25 when Taupō Airport recorded peak gusts of 54km/h and 56km/h respectively.

Taupō has now moved into the second week of autumn, and April weather should bring cooler conditions with a little more rain and generally light to moderate winds.