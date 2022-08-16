Members of the Taupō U3A poetry group Yvonne Duncan (left) and Susan Hine. Photo / Rachel Canning

Poetry lovers are in for a treat on National Poetry Day.

The Taupō U3A poetry group have arranged a live poetry reading at the Taupō Library for next Friday.

Organisers Susan Hine and Yvonne Duncan say everyone is welcome to come along to listen to a poem being read or perhaps read a poem out loud for others.

Yvonne says there was a feeling this year that people wanted to develop an appreciation of poetry, so they would have greater enjoyment.

Taupō U3A member Shirley O'Leary, 92, has written an ode to be read at the gathering on National Poetry Day.

Susan says we've all had two years of misery and she hopes the event will bring a smile to people's faces.

"The poems are quite light and we hope the event will cheer your day."

On the day, there will be four poetry ambassadors, identified by a gold sash, who will hand out poems to people in the main shopping area in Taupō.

Taupō U3A member Aroha Birling's daughter, Sandra Love, wrote this poem about Matariki for all people in the Taupō District to enjoy.

Maanawatia e Matariki

I welcome a new year with these aching bones,

Sinking and soaking in the heated depths of Papatūānuku,

Her hot waters caressing and soothing my soul,

Feeding all my pieces with her magic, her aroha,

It is morning now and I greet the day with song,

My waiata reaches up to those last stars Papatūānuku feeds them

With steam from her umu,

I feed them with song drawn out of my deepest places,

I am her daughter,

Together we welcome in the New Year

Susan and Yvonne thought they would share this haiku about the Covid-19 pandemic, author unknown

Fearless, I jaywalk

Across lanes of rushing steel.

My mask will save me.

The Details

Entry: Free, no booking required

When: Friday, August 26, 2-3pm

Where: Taupō Library, Story Place, Taupō

Contact: tpolib@taupo.govt.nz

Further info: www.taupo.govt.nz/libraries