Staff and riders enjoy Christmas festivities at Taupō RDA.

Taupō's Riding for the Disabled Association provides an important community service, but it cannot do it alone, says manager Georgie Fairest.

The organisation is thankful for the host of volunteers and donors it has, but is seeking others who may be able to help it expand its services.

The RDA has 34 regular riders who attend riding sessions with specially trained horses.

As one of more than 50 national RDA centres, the group caters for people experiencing disability, as well as young people facing a variety of personal challenges. This can include anxiety, bullying, communication difficulties and injury recovery.

Games and activities during the sessions help riders to develop physical skills and confidence, as well as providing a form of physical, mental and emotional therapy, said Georgie.

“You’re able to just purely focus on what’s happening in front of you.”

The impact is apparent — Georgie described a regular student who had seen such a boost in confidence and skills that he has now become a coach for new riders.

Outcomes like this are possible only because of the dedicated team of staff, volunteers and sponsors who made the sessions happen.

Georgie said the community response was amazing in times of need; the horses were all sponsored by local businesses, for example, and they’re hoping this would be the case with their call for volunteers.

A recent special event held by Guthrie Bowron with Dulux New Zealand was just one of the examples of local businesses and individuals offering a helping hand for a good cause.

Participants helped raise $350 for the RDA, by spending an evening upcycling household items.

Guthrie Bowron Taupō manager Mark Douglas said the response to both the event and the charity it was for were incredibly well received.

“Without exception, the fun-filled evening left people buzzing and wanting more! This event was a first for GB Taupō but, given the response tonight, I’m sure Dulux will consider Taupō for an annual stop.”

Funding was used in a variety of ways, alongside volunteer time. As well as handlers and teachers for riding sessions, the RDA relied on the community for help with cleaning, administration, and maintaining the facility in Poihipi Rd.

With more volunteers, the RDA would be able to offer sessions to more riders who may benefit from the opportunity, Georgie said.

“We have the horses to add more riders to each session, but we don’t have the volunteers to staff that.”

Teaching and animal husbandry skills are not needed, and volunteers don’t need to work with horses to lend a hand.

“It’s very rewarding — once you’re involved, normally our volunteers stick around.”

For more information on volunteer roles, contact tauporda@gmail.com, or call 07 377 0192.