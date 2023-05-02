A young motocross rider died in an accident at Digger Mcewen Motocross Park in Taupo on Sunday, where the Taupō Motorcylce Club was hosting round one of the Taupo Winter Series, on April 30. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Officials have yet to release any details about the death of a young motocross rider who died during an event in Taupō on April 30.

Police have not yet released the person’s name, age, or any other details, or how they died during the opening round of the Taupō Winter Series at Digger Mcewen Motocross Park, hosted by the Taupō Motorcycle Club.

In a Facebook post, Motorcycling New Zealand and the Taupō Motorcycle Club said they were working with authorities and comments would not be made until investigations were completed.

That post sparked a flood of condolence messages, including several from those who said they were involved in trying to save the boy.

“It is with great sadness and regret to inform you all, that there was a serious incident at Taupō motorcycle club today, that resulted in a young rider losing his life,” the Taupō club posted.

“We ask that respect be given to the family’s privacy.

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this devastating time.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that they attended the incident in Taupō at about 2.30pm, where a person died.

“WorkSafe has been advised, and police are making initial inquiries into the circumstances of the death.”

A later statement said police were not yet in a position to release any further details about the young person or the incident.

St John confirmed it was notified of the incident and responded.

Taupō Motorcycle Club also said it would not comment further while there was an ongoing investigation.

The club’s website showed that the track was closed from Monday onwards, with no sessions bookable for the next 10 days. The next round of the Winter Series is scheduled for May 28.

The park has several different tracks, including a “mini track” for junior riders. It was unclear which track the accident took place on.