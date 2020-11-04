Taupō Police: Community help stops fleeing vehicle after ram raid

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Taupō Police. Photo / File

Tēnā koutou katoa. There's been a lot of great work over the last couple of weeks from our people with the support of the community.

Early on Monday morning a ram raid occurred at the Rainbow Point shops. A vigilant member of the public heard the noise and investigated the commotion. They were able to give police a description of a vehicle and a direction of travel as it left the scene of the crime.

Because of the urgency of the call to police our people, who were out and about, were able to get into the area quickly and locate the getaway vehicle. The vehicle fled from police but was eventually stopped in Tūrangi after going over road spikes.

The Taupō Tactical Crime Unit, our team dedicated to investigating burglaries and vehicle crimes across the area, continues to investigate this burglary and are making great inroads to having those responsible identified.

This is an excellent example where ringing police when something happens pays dividends. We would much rather attend an incident and find we are not needed than miss the opportunity as it is happening.

I know there is some confusion in the public around what numbers to ring, so here is the simple version:

· 111 if it is happening now

· 105 if it has happened

Last week we held several community meetings. It was pleasing to see that people from their communities have a passion around what is happening in their neighbourhood. Oranga Tamariki and Taupō District Council partnered with us to deliver at these evenings. The feedback from the public has been positive.

It is good to get out into the communities to these meetings and hear from the locals what they want and what they see as issues. One matter was resolved within 24 hours after we were made aware.

Stay safe, Fane Troy.