Racing to the first control at the Big Rogaine Day Out on July 6, 2022. Photo / Taupō Orienteering Club

The orienteering season starts this weekend.

Taupo Orienteering Club chairman Lyndon Haugh says the lead-up to the beginning of the season has seen eight schools take part in orienteering training sessions during term two.

The grand finale was a big-day-out rogaine event held at Spa Park on July 6.

"It was clear from the results that many students have improved their orienteering skills and teamwork, with some very fast times both in the Year 5/6 as well as the Year 7/8 section," Lyndon says.

This is the second year that orienteering education training sessions have been held in primary and intermediate schools. Lyndon says feedback shows there is an ongoing interest in orienteering in schools. He says the Taupō Orienteering Club was fortunate to have Olivia Mcleod carrying out the training last year, with Katey Coubrough picking up the in-school training role this year. He says they also have organisational and financial support from the Taupo Sports Advisory Council.

Lyndon says the club is running an end-of-winter/spring series of events in different locations around Taupō town.

Participants upload an app onto their smartphone, and the events can be done on a bike or on foot.

There will be four events on 14 August, 28 August, 11 September and 25 September. He says participants can elect to do an event course at any time up to two weeks after the initial date of the event.

Each event has a number of courses suitable for families so they can explore parts of the town, parks and reserves they may have never been to. Lyndon says the courses are designed to be done for fun, and also for keen rogainers who want a training navigation run.

Further information on the courses and how to enter and get maps are on the club website at www.taupoorienteering.nz or by emailing info@taupoorienteering.nz