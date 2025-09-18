Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith thanked the pubic gallery for their respectful behaviour throughout the trial and warned they must treat the court in a “calm and civil way” when the verdict was read.
A woman, who was supporting Williams, cried with her head in her hands as the guilty verdict was read.
Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon and prosecutor Anna McConachy successfully argued it was Williams who pulled the trigger, killing Woodford, 30, almost instantly in an execution-style shooting on March 6, 2022.
Williams escaped drug rehabilitation centre the Grace Foundation in Auckland where he lived on electronically monitored bail. He did this by “foiling” his ankle bracelet to interfere with the GPS monitoring.
The Crown produced CCTV footage of Williams in Te Awamutu that showed him with tinfoil around his ankle in the hours following the shooting.
Evidence produced during the month-long trial showed Williams smoked methamphetamine while living at the foundation.
He was “offline” for 12 hours during the time of the murder while he travelled in convoy with fellow Mongrel Mob associates to Taupō in the early hours of the morning.
A Grace Foundation house leader, who admitted in evidence he also smoked methamphetamine at the foundation daily, covered for Williams while he was gone.
Once in Taupō, Williams had a meeting with his gang members, including second in command Marty Durham, and a plan was hatched to shoot a Black Power member.
The Crown said there was no evidence Williams and Woodford were known to each other or there were particular grievances between the two. It was the Crown case the murder was an act of retaliation following gang tensions in the area.
Williams drove to the Adelphi Motel, an emergency housing motel known for housing Black Power members, while Durham was in the passenger seat.
He covered a firearm with a Black Power-affiliated gang patch and knocked on the door of Woodford’s motel unit and called out to him at 6.25am.
When Woodford opened the door, Williams fired one shot at point-blank range before getting back into the car and speeding off. Woodford died in front of his partner and children.
Durham, who was also supposed to stand trial, pleaded guilty to manslaughter before the trial got under way.