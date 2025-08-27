Williams was remanded to the Grace Foundation in Auckland with an electronically monitored ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting.
His bracelet went offline for about 12 hours about the time of the shooting, and the Crown has produced CCTV footage showing Williams with tinfoil around his ankle in Te Awamutu hours after the shooting.
The jury has heard “foiling” bracelets involves putting layers of tinfoil around them, which prevents the GPS from working.
Mau’u, who was also on electronically monitored remand, was a house leader at the Grace Foundation - a position of responsibility given to selected clients.
Mau’u said he often looked after the bracelets as part of his role.
He said the Grace Foundation worked differently to other rehabilitation centres as it allowed “their own” to look after each other. He admitted he was often under the influence of methamphetamine while there.
Gordon’s questioning of Mau’u got off to a difficult start when Mau’u said he would not answer questions because he was forced to be there.
Mau’u, wearing a T-shirt depicting a gun and the words “Get money”, repeatedly swore at Gordon and Justice Michele Wilkinson-Smith.
He said, “You c***s brought me here”, “I am not willing to give you nothing” and “get f***ed”.
Justice Wilkinson-Smith told Mau’u he was required to answer the questions and the easiest way to get it over and done with was to co-operate.