Taupō motel murder trial: Why key witness changed loyalty to Mongrel Mob boss

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
6 mins to read

Teina Williams is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua charged with murder. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Hours after killing a rival gang member, a Mongrel Mob boss asked a woman who helped him get away “do I need to worry about where your loyalties lie?”, the High Court at Rotorua has heard.

Key Crown witness Te Awatea Tawa has told a jury initially her loyalty

