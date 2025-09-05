Durham pleaded guilty to manslaughter before the trial started last week.
The Crown’s alleges Woodford was killed in an act of retaliation after Black Power and Mongrel Mob gang tensions in Taupō.
At the time, Williams was remanded to the Grace Foundation drug rehabilitation facility in Auckland with an electronically monitored ankle bracelet.
The jury has heard evidence that the bracelet went offline for about 12 hours around the time of the shooting. Williams is accused of “foiling” his bracelet - putting tinfoil around it to stop the GPS monitoring from working.
The Crown has produced CCTV footage showing Williams in Te Awamutu with tinfoil around his ankle in the hours after the shooting.
Tawa began giving evidence on Tuesday but didn’t take the stand on Wednesday due to illness.
In her evidence on Tuesday and yesterday, she outlined the methamphetamine-fuelled days leading up to Woodford’s shooting, saying she had been awake for seven to eight days.
She said she was travelling with Williams but wasn’t aware what he had done. She figured it out when she was messaged by a friend saying Woodford had been shot dead.
She told Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon how she paid for fuel at petrol stations to avoid Williams being seen on CCTV footage.
She also spoke about helping to tilt a CCTV camera upwards on a Waikato state highway to avoid Williams being seen.
When asked by Gordon how she knew Williams, she said she was introduced to him by his sister, who was her cellmate in prison.
Williams and Tawa began exchanging letters and phone calls, which eventually led to Tawa visiting him at the Grace Foundation on March 1, 2022. She said it was Williams’ birthday and they smoked methamphetamine together in his room and hung out.
She saw him again two days later on Tawa’s birthday. She said Williams gave her a car as a present - a blue Holden. It was the same car she said Williams would later drive to the Adelphi Motel to shoot Woodford.
Tawa, Williams and others travelled in a convoy of three cars to Taupō on the morning of March 5.
Tawa told the jury she was aware of tensions in Taupō between Mongrel Mob and Black Power. She said Williams had a meeting in the early hours of March 5 with “his dogs”, meaning Mongrel Mob members, at a house in Taupō.
After everyone left the house, Tawa and another woman, Dana Mihinui, who is also a Crown witness, were told to wait in a car near the Aratiatia Dam. She said Williams told her “he had to go and take care of something”.