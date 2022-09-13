This Wharewaka home built by David Reid Homes Taupo has won the Master Builders Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year for homes under $1 million. Photo / Supplied

A Taupō builder has won the Master Builders Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year for homes under $1 million.

It is the first time the category has been run in the Master Builders House of the Year competition and it was won by David Reid Homes Taupō for a house in Wharewaka.

A home in Welcome Bay, built by Calley Homes, won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million.

The judges said the new under $1 million category was to recognise the outstanding builds "within a lower price bracket" and they were "blown away" by the standard of finish in the Wharewaka home.

"This win is a great result for a volume builder, who completed the build within a six-month period.

"There is a very high standard of finish and detail throughout, including the nicely oiled vertical cedar boards, of which the offcuts were used to create planter boxes.

"Space has been well optimised with a generously sized kitchen and large rooms. This consideration to space also extends to the deck which has been cleverly placed between two pavilions.

"All trades can be proud of their contribution to creating an exceptional home at the given price point."

David Reid Homes Taupō is owned by Melissa and Scott Hare.

Melissa said it was "a really big surprise and exciting one", especially given how competitive the category was.

They have owned the franchise since 2017 and won gold medals in the past but not a supreme award.

She said it was a beautiful location to build and their local architect worked closely with the client to get the details right.

The house was built in under six months and also won the Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000-$750,000 category.

"The protected deck between two pavilions is a well-considered and clever design," the judges said.

"The living areas are beautiful spaces where you can relax overlooking the lake and mountains, while insulation well above code and ducted heat pumps keep you warm and cosy.

"Special attention has been paid to the lighting for the client's art collection, adding to the ambience and style."

It was not the only local success at the regional awards with Haimes Building winning the APL Sustainable and Environmental Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Wharewaka.

"This is an impressive passive hybrid home with exceptional levels of craftsmanship," the judges said.

"Its range of features include triple glazed aluminium and Siberian Larch wood joinery, premium German fresh air heat exchange units, and an insulating R4 floor slab."

Design Builders Taupō won the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, also for a home in Wharewaka.

This ensuite, off the main bedroom, is entered through a 1.2m wide sliding barn door.

The décor of tasteful dark tiles and white walls created a crisp and restful feel, and the tucked away toilet has a view of the Tongariro volcanic plateau across Lake Taupō.

A feature black bath and shower are combined within an enclosure with a full width shelf, and three full width skylights high overhead to bring in natural light. This bathroom is a wonderful sanctuary for the owners.