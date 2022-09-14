There was applause for the Taupō Football Women's team as they walked onto the field to play Cambridge, as with two games to play they had already won the tournament.

The team that gets applause from their opponents, before the game.

The Taupō Football Women's Team walked onto the field in Cambridge for their last game of the league to applause from their opponents, as with two games still to play they had already secured the top spot in the Waikato Division One Football League tournament.

Last year the team won the Waikato Bay of Plenty League tournament, and so this year they went up to play in Waikato's first division. Taupō player Nicola Drake says the team's goal for this year was only to finish in the top four.

Nicola says the Taupō team dominated the first half of the season, but the pressure was back on by the end of the campaign, due to some losses and draws in the latter part of the season. But the team pulled through, winning 12 of the 17 games played and holding the lead to win the Waikato Division One League.

"Then the top four teams played each other again, and we came out on top again."

The squad of 19 women were quite tired by the time they lost against Te Puke.

"We'll stay in this league next year, it's a good fit for us."

The Taupō Football Women's team won the Waikato Division 1 Football League this season. Coach Dave MacCallum is on the left. Photo / Supplied

Nicola says the team has a notably inclusive and encouraging culture, with newcomers welcomed into the team each season.

She says the players are local women who want to get back into football, and also want to find a sense of connection and community. She says the players are proud to represent Taupō and lift the profile of the club in the region.

Many of the players also coach a children's team, including Danielle Dunbar, who this season played her 100th game for the team.

"This group of hard-working and motivated women juggle family, jobs and school then turn up on Sunday giving it their best and exhibiting a culture of kindness, support and good humour that sees them welcome at clubs around the region," Nicola says.

Team members are a mix of long-term Taupō residents and newcomers to the region.

"The youngest is 16 and the oldest is 50, giving the team a healthy mix of experience and young energy."

Coach Dave MacCallum says he is as proud of the team's culture as of their title win.

"The dedication and sportsmanship they show every week is an asset to our club and they are great role models for our next generation of female players."

Dave says each player is dedicated to the team, with high levels of trust among teammates.

"I'm proud to be a part of a team that shows up to training every week ready to put the work in and then compete for each other on the weekends."

He says winning the league is always the first goal to be discussed at pre-season training, and the team achieved this goal for the last two seasons as a result of the hard work put in each week.

"It's been an absolute pleasure coaching the Taupo AFC Women."

Another notable highlight of the season was Danielle Dunbar marking 100 games playing for the team.

Danielle Dunbar played her 100th game for the Taupō Football Women's team this season. Photo / Supplied

Nicola says they are always looking for women to join the team, and says there is a focus on skills development and offer a positive and welcoming culture. She says get in touch before the muster in February, or message the club through Facebook - @TaupōAFCWomen'sTeam.