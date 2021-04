Several fire crews are tackling the blaze on Wairākei Drive near Taupō. Photo / File

Several fire crews are tackling the blaze on Wairākei Drive near Taupō. Photo / File

Five fire crews are tackling a scrub fire on Wairākei Drive near Taupō this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said calls were first made about 1.40pm to alert them to the blaze.

As of 3pm, the base of the fire had grown to a size of about 40m by 30m.

The spokeswoman said five appliances were on scene but had not called for a helicopter to help.

Wairākei Drive runs northwards from Taupō towards Wairākei, alongside the Waikato River.