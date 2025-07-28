Surge for fantasy books, applications per job ad fall 2% and segregation rising in NZ prisons.

A 10-year-old boy who died in a crash near Taupō has been remembered as being “full of life” with dreams of joining the navy like his koro.

Jax Tauroa-Wall died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Motutere on July 4.

A statement from Jax’s father on behalf of the family to the Rotorua Daily Post said Jax was “full of life”, sporty, loved hunting and fishing and was “keen to give anything a go”.

He was “deeply loved by everyone who knew him”.

“He looked up to his sisters, loved playing soccer, kapa haka, and had his first season of rugby league this year.”