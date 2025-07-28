The family wanted to thank emergency services, Te Kura o Hirangi staff, his loving whānau at Pohara and Pakira Marae, “and to all the friends, whānau and community who helped out, shared their love and attended his tangi”.
“We’re broken by this loss and miss him more than words can say.”
He said it was important to acknowledge the truck driver involved in the crash, who he understood “was in his own lane”.
“Our thoughts are with him as we know this will be weighing heavily on his heart.
“This tragedy has touched many lives, not just our own.”
He said he hoped Jax’s spirit, joy, and kindness would be remembered.
The collision between a car and a truck happened near Jellicoe Pt about 7.45pm on July 4.
Police are investigating the crash.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.