Updated

Taupō fatal crash victim Jax Tauroa-Wall remembered by family

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

A 10-year-old boy who died in a crash near Taupō has been remembered as being “full of life” with dreams of joining the navy like his koro.

Jax Tauroa-Wall died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Motutere on

