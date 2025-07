Surge for fantasy books, Applications per job ad fall 2% and Rising segregation in NZ prisons.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have named the child who died following a crash near Taupō.

He was 10-year-old Jax Tauroa-Wall.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Motutere on July 4.

Police said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.