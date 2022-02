Emergency services have been called to a crash in Taupō. Photo / NZME

One person died in a crash near Taupō earlier today, police have confirmed.



Another person in the single car involved was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.



The road has reopened and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Emergency services were earlier called to a serious crash on Western Bay Rd in Waihaha.

The crash happened around 12.50pm.

Police asked motorists to stay away from the area. Roadblocks were being put in place.