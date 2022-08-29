Taupō-nui-a-Tia College students with an interactive medical display at the 2018 careers roadshow. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō District Careers Roadshow is back.

The biennial event was last held in 2018 and Taupō Pathways manager Gaeleen Wilkie expects there will be a lot of interest in the event, particularly from those in their last few years at school.

Up to 60 exhibitors will be present, including training providers, universities, polytechs, and local employers.

"There is something for everybody, at every level," Gaeleen says.

The six sectors of employment are well represented, and these are: creative industries, primary industries, service industries, social and community services, construction and infrastructure, and manufacturing and technology.

A student having fun at the Taupō Police stand at the 2018 Taupō Careers Roadshow. Photo / Supplied

Statistics show that 30 per cent of Taupō school leavers go to university, and Gaeleen says universities and polytechs will be well represented at the careers roadshow. The other 70 per cent go into an apprenticeship or 'on the job' type training.

"Many start with an apprenticeship, and go through to do a diploma and then onto a degree, all while remaining with their employer."

Gaeleen says the careers roadshow is a great opportunity for students to ask questions, to employers and training institutions who are all in the same room, at the same time.

She encourages students to ask the employer or training provider about what skills are needed for a particular career.

"The idea is for students considering a particular career pathway to be able to have a one-to-one chat with an employer or training provider."

She says many high school students are not joining the dots between the qualifications they gain at school and the ability to get accepted onto a course or apprenticeship.

Toi Ohomai students demonstrate carpentry skills at the 2018 Taupō District Careers Roadshow. Photo / Supplied

"The education you get at school is important, most employers who take on school leavers want them to have NCEA level two."

The Taupō District Careers Roadshow was cancelled in 2020, and Gaeleen says it is a while since students and families have had a chance to access information about school leaver options.

"Many people don't realise how apprenticeships work in New Zealand. You earn and learn, apprentices get paid while they work and at the same time they do level three and four training.

"If you are taking up an apprenticeship, you don't need to have NCEA level three. The idea is you start the apprenticeship after completing Year 12 at school."

The careers roadshow is also for adults who are looking to retrain, want to have a change in career, or are looking for a new job.

The careers roadshow will be held on September 6, and Taupō Pathways is holding a Licence to Work 'Ultimate' programme starting on September 19. Gaeleen says the Licence to Work programme is for 16-25-year-olds and is about empowering young people into employment. The programme lasts four to five weeks, but may vary depending on each individual.

During the programme, students do 18 hours of workshops teaching the seven employability skills, complete 80 hours of work experience and 10 hours of voluntary work. Licence to Work 'Ultimate' registrations close on September 10.

The Details

Taupō District Careers Roadshow

When: Tuesday, September 6

Where: The Great Lake Centre

Cost: free

More Info: www.taupopathways.co.nz, email office@taupopathways.co.nz, Facebook @TaupōPathways, Instagram @Taupō_Pathways