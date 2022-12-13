Members of Taupō Choral last sang publicly during Easter 2021.

A difficult few years saw performances of all kinds variously banned and restricted due to the Covid pandemic, but Taupō Choral is now ready to make their voices heard again.

With their Easter 2020 concert abruptly cancelled due to stay-at-home orders, the group has managed just one concert since then, at the beginning of 2021.

After that, mask mandates made indoor concerts difficult. Logistical difficulties around gathering numbers and concerns about members’ health put paid to their best efforts to sing for the public.

“We never wanted to stop,” said Jenny McDonald, chairwoman of Taupō Choral, “but every time we’ve tried to get started [again], something further has happened.”

The two-and-a-half years of disruption has also seen the number of choristers dwindle due to changes in personal circumstances, including members moving away.

This didn’t silence the small but determined group that still remained, however, who continued their weekly rehearsals.

“Now, everybody is happy to come back together.”

The group will return to performing with a Christmas concert at St Andrews Church at 3pm on December 18.

Taupō Choral is excited to be back, said McDonald, and hopes that the community will be pleased to see the return of musical events.

“It’s been great just to be able to get together again. Making music is a great experience for everyone.”

In addition, the group was on the hunt for new members.

“We don’t want to see the Choral Society die, it’s been part of Taupō for nearly 50 years.”

All that was needed from prospective members, said McDonald, was a commitment to rehearsals on Wednesday evenings, and an enthusiasm for music and performance.

“We welcome any new members of all ages and stages of musical development.”

“Everybody brings something to the equation”.