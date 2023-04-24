Amy Penn of Build Taupō shared some tips ahead of the Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards.

There is one month left for entries to the 2023 Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards, and organisers are encouraging local businesses to start putting together their applications.

Entry is open to businesses across Taupō, Tūrangi and Mangakino, with the final deadline at 5pm on May 29.

As well as a chance to win across categories such as “excellence in marketing” and “best emerging business”, entrants were encouraged to view the process as a warrant of fitness for their business, said awards convenor Di Christie.

“The benefits to you and your business are invaluable.

“It is an opportunity to focus on your business in a structured way.”

At the second of three workshops guiding entrants on their applications, attendees were given some tips on making the most of their applications by Amy Penn of previous finalists Build Taupō, and Ian Chamberlain of previous winners Chamberlain Carpentry and Joinery.

They shared a range of insights, from getting submissions in early to making sure any images and graphs to support applications were clearly labelled.

Chamberlain said engaging everybody involved in the business was also important.

“You’ll get much more out of it, and much more buy-in from your whole team.”

Penn described the benefits her business has gained from entering the awards.

“I can give so much of our success as a business to this process.”

The last workshop for entrants is on May 8 at Suncourt Hotel, with 11am and 5.30pm sessions.

Finalists in the 2023 Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards will be announced on July 4. Finalist businesses will then be visited by independent judges during July.

The grand finale is the gala dinner on August 11, where the winners will be announced and celebrated.

For more information and to register interest, visit www.taupobusinessawards.co.nz.