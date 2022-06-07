Police outside Adelphi Motel Taupo where 30-year-old Ryan Woodford died. Photo / NZME

The identities of two men accused of murdering Taupō motel resident Ryan Woodford earlier this year must be kept secret for now.

The two men, aged 31 and 40, faced a joint charge of murder when they briefly appeared in the Taupō District Court today.

The defendants are accused of murdering 30-year-old Ryan Woodford on March 6, one of whom has entered a not guilty plea to the charge through his lawyer Ted Walsh.

The other accused's lawyer Moana Dorset said she had yet to receive full disclosure from the police and needed more time to take further instructions from her client.

Police were called to the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Sts at about 6.30am on March 6 following a report a man had been injured.

Emergency services attended and first aid was carried out, however, Woodford, 30, died at the scene.

Woodford was originally from Pahiatua, but had been living at the motel in central Taupō at the time, police said previously.

Lawyers for the accused successfully sought interim name suppression submitting identity may well be an issue in the prosecution.

Judge Tony Snell said the issue of interim suppression would be revisited at the defendants' next court appearances in the Rotorua High Court on July 1.

He further remanded both men in custody - no bail applications were made today.

The matter of whether name suppression continued will be revisited that day.