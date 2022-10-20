Tūrangi rangatahi Ronald Biddle, Seatsi Posthuma, Tiaki Ferris, Egan Rameka and Backyard Tours driver Moira Dempsey prepare to head home. Photo / Supplied

A van is making all the difference for a group of Tūrangi people working in Taupō but funding runs out soon.

When Contact Energy announced plans to build a new geothermal power station at the base of Mt Tauhara in Taupō, they knew good recruitment was a critical element of the project's success.

The $800 million project is one of the largest construction projects under way in New Zealand and requires a wide range of skills and expertise.

To help address the need for trained staff, Contact Energy created a trades training programme for those living in the Taupō district.

The two-week programme, Ka Hiko ai te iwi, teaches participants a number of skills including site safety, first aid, working at heights and risk assessment.

Once the course is completed, participants have the opportunity to find ongoing employment at the Tauhara site.

The programme has attracted the interest of several rangatahi (young people) in Tūrangi but transport to the Taupō-based site is a major barrier.

Although the group can car-pool, many do not have a full driver's licence. Tanya Stieglbauer of Taupō economic development agency Amplify heard about the issue and got to work.

"I was happy to hear that some of our Tūrangi rangatahi were able to find employment at the Tauhara site, however it was really important that they were able to travel safely to and from work each day.

"Fuel costs are high and it's actually not that easy to get a full driver's licence these days. It can be a real barrier to employment."

Tanya spoke with contacts at the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Contact Energy about finding a van and driver to transport the workers from Tūrangi to the site. Both organisations agreed to help fund a van on a trial basis.

Backyard Tours, a Tūrangi-based tour company, were happy to get involved in the project.

Co-owner Gloria Ngawati says they are a small family-owned company and the local community is really important to them. The lack of international visitors due to Covid had also hit the business pretty hard.

"When Tanya contacted us about offering a bus service from Tūrangi to the Tauhara project, we jumped at the chance. It's a great project to be involved with."

The van has also been an important aspect of Contact's Ka Hiko programme.

Terehia Te Kani-Ham of Industrial Site Services says the van was one of the reasons for signing up to the programme.

"If I was driving up to Taupō each day on my own, half my wages would be spent on gas each week. And that's before all the other bills I have to pay.

"If the van stops I would probably have to reconsider working in Taupō and start looking for a job closer to home."

Funding for the van is due to finish in October.