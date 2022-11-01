Luke Ruiterman accesses his postbox as councillor Andrew Iles, Tuhoe Hauora trustee Honey Thrupp and concerned resident Charlotte McGougan look on. Photo / Troy Baker

The relocation of Tāneatua postboxes has made them inaccessible for some users and NZ Post admits the setup is "unacceptable".

Tāneatua Superette owners Bobby and JT Singh recently bought the block of buildings on Tuhoe St where their shop is and, over the past month, have removed the 120 postboxes at number 52.

They have been replaced with 60 new postboxes on the corner of Tuhoe St and Morrison Rd.

Whakatāne district councillor Andrew Iles, who represents Te Urewera ward, said the way the postboxes had been recessed into the wall made it "quite a job" for elderly people to access them and impossible for anyone with a disability.

He said it was not good enough.

Community board member and senior citizen Luke Ruiterman said he had to now step onto a platform about 60cm above the footpath and balance on the ledge while he bent down to open his mailbox.

Tūhoe Hauora trustee Honey Thrupp said it was "a disgrace and disrespectful to people with disabilities".

She would like to see the postboxes placed where people could reach them from the footpath.

The NZ Post postboxes were installed in late September, since then a second wooden step and a handrail have been added. Photo / Supplied

"One of the people with a postbox has just had a hip replacement and uses a walker and there is no way she can reach her postbox. Even if she could get up the steps, her post box is at the bottom, and she would have to bend down while standing on a ledge."

Bobby Singh said only 25 of the postboxes were in use. He plans to open Taney Vape Shop in the building next to the superette, recently vacated by the post boxes.

He said recessing the new postboxes provided shelter from the rain as there was no veranda over the footpath on the corner shop.

Tāneatua resident Charlotte McGougan said she had written to NZ Post to complain about the new location for the postboxes. She said it would have made much more sense to put an awning over the footpath than to create a recess into the wall.

She also noted the wooden step in front of the alcove allowing people to access the postboxes was on a public footpath and a tripping hazard to pedestrians.

Thrupp, who is involved with the youth centre next door, was also unhappy about the vape shop.

"It is right next to a youth hub that promotes healthy messages," she said.

"The name also irks me. It is a put down of the name Tāneatua."

Singh pointed out a liquor store just two shops along, and that staff from the youth hub frequently bought cigarettes and vapes from his store. He said he was doing his best to improve the building.

"When we took over, it was just all broken glass. I have just begun making improvements. I receive $250 plus GST a month for the postboxes, and it would cost a lot more to put up a shelter for the postboxes. NZ Post need to decide what they want to do."

He said he was happy to assist anyone who had trouble reaching their postbox.

"I often helped people when they were in the old location, and I have said they just need to come and ask me."

NZ Post external communications lead Greta Parker told Local Democracy Reporting: "The current setup for the Tāneatua PO boxes is unacceptable. We are actively working on an urgent resolution and will have an update for customers as soon as possible."

