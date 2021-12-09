Talented Rotorua children to see winning designs on truck fleet

Anahera Ramen's design (Te Kura o Ruamata). Photo / Supplied

When local schoolkids were asked to submit colourful designs with an environmental and sustainable message, more than 100 jumped to the task.

Seven of these designs were selected by a judging panel and will adorn the Rotorua rubbish and recycling trucks in 2022.

The winners were Anahera Ramen (Te Kura o Ruamata), Magdalena (Mamaku School), Tanenuirangi Roberts (Lake Rerewhakaaitu School), Tipene Shaw (Te Kura o te Koutu), Troy Stamper (Western Heights Special Needs Unit), Bianca (St Mary's Catholic Primary School) and Shiloh Flett (Ngākuru School).

The competition was launched mid-2021 as a collaboration between Rotorua Lakes Council and Smart Environmental to add colour and vibrancy to the local fleet of trucks.

Rotorua Lakes Council waste services and sustainability manager Prashant Praveen wanted to engage with schools across the district to get them involved and start them thinking about recycling.

"Thirteen schools in the district worked on this project with their students, which also offered the opportunity of learning about sustainability and what they can do to help the environment," he said.

Marc Spijkerbosch, Rotorua Lakes Council public arts advisor, was one of the facilitators of the judging panel.

"We were delighted with the number of entries and how fantastic they were. We have really creative youth in our district, and the kids and I can't wait to see their artworks on the trucks," Marc said.

The original winning artworks are with a graphic designer to translate them into a format suitable for the trucks.

The designs are due to be applied and will then be out on the road in the new year.

Carole Pepperell, Rotorua area manager for Smart Environmental, is also looking forward to seeing the colourful artworks on their fleet of trucks.

"The team at Smart Environmental are excited to see the children's artwork come to life on our trucks and help get the recycling message across to as many people possible in a fun way," she said.

The seven winning designs will each win a $300 Warehouse Stationery voucher for their schools and the design will be replicated on large panels (2.4m x 1.2m) to be hung on the school grounds.