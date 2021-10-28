Lunch treats for Westbrook School pupils as classmate wins national kiwi competition

Monique Seok from Westbrook Primary has won a national competition by designing the print for a re-usable sandwich wrapper.

The competition was to create a design for a new reusable lunch wrap - the proceeds of which will go towards helping save kiwis.

So 10-year-old Monique Seok from Westbrook School got her thinking cap on.

She drew a kiwi with her favourite flowers, tulips and some ferns.

Her strategy of ensuring she had a simple and repeatable design worked and her entry was chosen as the winner from hundreds submitted by schools from across New Zealand.

The competition, run by insurance firm Crombie Lockwood, asked children to design the new beeswax wrap.

The wrap is made from organic cotton and is sold for $14, with all proceeds going to Save The Kiwi.

Seok's teacher, Hayley Mannington, said her Room 18 Year 6 class entered the competition as a class project and she was thrilled to learn Monique had won.

"When we decided to enter I really hoped we could win because it's so nice to have something like that. There's been so many disappointments with Covid," Mannington said.

There were two great perks from being named the winner.

Firstly, Monique won the honour to name a newborn kiwi chick. So earlier this month out hatched baby Kimchi at the Kiwi Burrow. The chick will be released at Sanctuary Mountain Mangatautari next month.

The second perk was Monique won her entire class a lunch supplied by Save The Kiwi.

Representatives went to the school and handed out the special lunchbox for each child filled with yummy treats.

As the children sat at their desks devouring their lunches, among the munching you could hear them say: "Thanks, Monique".