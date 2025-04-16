Olympians Mike Dawson and Luuka Jones are among paddlers to have previously raised public concerns about the proposal, with Dawson describing the river as one of the top five worldwide for paddling.
In a statement sent to Local Democracy Reportingon Tuesday, Taheke 8C said the weir would generate 8MW to 16MW of electricity at any given time. The total generated over a year could power 12,500 homes.
Chief executive Peter Mason said work was done to balance renewable energy generation and economic development for landowners and the wider district with the “least possible impact on the awa [river] and whenua [land]”.
A panel of up to four members is appointed for each accepted fast-track project, including one nominated by relevant local authorities.
Projects must be of regional or national significance.
Panels can hold hearings, prepare or commission reports, request advice and identify the appropriate people to invite to comment but can not give full public notification or limited notification for comments.
Mason said there was a major design change from last year’s application, which was based on a historical plan requiring major earthworks. Minimal flow was also an addition.
The new plan would divert water away from the river over a weir and into a canal, then a regulating pond and through pipes to the powerhouse and turbines. No dams would be built.
Water would exit the tailrace into the Kaituna in the same amount as entered at the top.
The long-closed Ōkere Falls Power Station was finished in 1901. It was New Zealand’s first government-built hydro-power station and Rotorua became the fourth place in the country to have public electricity.
