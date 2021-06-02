Swarm of earthquakes rattle Taupō

The quake struck at 2am. Photo / File

An earthquake swarm has struck in the centre of the North Island overnight.

About five earthquakes rattled Taupō, ranging from a magnitude of between 2 and 2.9. according to GeoNet.

The first earthquake struck at 1.24am, followed by four others in relatively quick succession. The last was felt at 2am this morning.

The earthquakes were located within 5km of Taupō and, according to GeoNet, nearby residents may have felt between light and moderate shaking.

One resident took to social media describing it as a "short shudder" which rattled the bedroom dresser mirror.