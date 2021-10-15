Super Saturday in Rotorua and Taupō: Where to go for your vaccination and treats

NZX is encouraging all communities to get vaccinated this Super Saturday. Video / Supplied

Super Saturday is here. Today is a national day of action to get as many people vaccinated against Covid-19 as possible. Here's a list of the places offering vaccinations and treats this weekend in the Lakes District Health Board area.

ROTORUA

Lakes DHB Vaccination Hub Central Mall 8am to 6pm

• Coffees in the morning, barbeque, Mr Whippy and spot prizes available.

Te Arawa Vaccination centre, 33 Clayton Rd, 12pm to 6pm

• Hangi meals available.

Fordlands Community Centre, Bellingham Crescent 10am-2pm

• Hangi meals, fruit and bottled water available.

Ranolf Medical Centre 10am to 2pm

• Spot prizes available.

Unichem Central Pharmacy,1181 Amohia St, 9am-4.30pm

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy, Amohau St, 9am-5.30pm

Owhata Pharmacy, 556 Te Ngae Rd, 9am-12noon

KAWERAU

Kawerau Town Hall 9am to 3pm

• Music, food and coffee

• Enter the draw to win prizes worth $10,000 sponsored by Mercury

• Mercury will also be donating up to $35,000 to local community groups depending on how many people come in for their jab

TAUPŌ DISTRICT

Taupō vaccination hub, Unit 6, 29 Totara St 8am to 6pm

• Free food, drink and prizes available

• Chances to win one of 20 $250 Contact power vouchers

Pihanga Health Centre Carpark, Turangi from 9am to 4.45pm

• Sausage sizzle, Mr Whippy and spot prizes available.

Mainstreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St in Taupō 5.30 to 7.30pm

Whakamaru School, Kaahu Rd, 10am to 3pm

WHAKATĀNE

Vaccination station on Quay St 8am to 8pm

• Burgers, The Berry Boys' ice cream, balloons and lollies for the kids, and spot prizes for kids big and small.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, 92 King St, 10am -3pm

• Hangi for people who get vaccinated

Total Health Pharmacy, The Strand, 9am to 4pm

• Coffee and café vouchers

Ōpōtiki Health Centre, 10am to12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm

• BBQ and entertainment

Edgecumbe Pharmacy, Riverslea Mall, 9am to 4pm

• Chez Louis Pizza

Riverslea Medical Centre, 8am to 12pm

Getting to your vaccination:

• Citywide buses in Rotorua will be free for anyone going to get their vaccination this Saturday.

• St John Health Shuttle will also be operating on Saturday in Rotorua and Taupō.