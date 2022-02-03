Sunset Primary School principal Eden Chapman. Photo / NZME

Sunset Primary School is looking forward to even brighter horizons thanks to a helping hand from New Zealand Community Trust.

NZCT has made massive contributions to turning around the play environment at Sunset Primary School, with a huge grant towards a new playground in 2019, and at the end of 2021 an even bigger grant for a new netball/basketball court.

Principal Eden Chapman says basketball is by far the most popular sport for the school's students, and at this stage they didn't have a court, so couldn't practice basketball at school.

"Our students love playing in the local competition, but it is so hard for us to stay competitive when we can't train or play for fun with friends during the school day."

There are a couple of quotes in place for the court at the moment, he says.

He says, "One of the first things that a student said to me when I started as principal at Sunset Primary School was, 'We're a pohara (poor) school aye Matua?'".

"It was an upsetting question but one that was fair when I looked around the surroundings at the school.

"No play area, horrible paint job, broken and vandalised furniture, ripped and torn sports uniforms - really the list went on and on."

Sunset Primary School's playground, made possible thanks to a huge grant. Photo / Supplied

He says Sunset Primary School is a decile 1a school, and serves an area in Rotorua that has the highest deprivation index score in New Zealand.

Although he was determined when he started to ensure the school was a beautiful, clean, fun and safe one for its pupils, there simply hadn't been enough money to fix all the things that needed to be done so urgently, he says.

Eden says the playground and bike track have been transformational for their school.

"Student behaviour at break times has never been more positive and new skills are being developed all the time."

"Without support from grant providers like NZCT we might be able to make slow and small changes to our school, but transformational, impactful change would be impossible," he says.

Pupils enjoying some swinging fun on the Sunset Primary School playground. Photo / NZME

"At the end of 2021 the student who made that sad comment graduated Sunset Primary School as a Year 6.

"When he walked out for the last time he gave me a hug and said, 'I'm going to miss this school Matua. No one's got a cooler school than us'."

Eden says in the future Sunset Primary School is planning to build a junior playground, replace its aging van fleet, buy new kapa haka uniforms and go on school camp this year, all with help from grant providers.