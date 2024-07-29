Last year’s postponement came amid news Sublime with Rome were parting ways at the end of this year. Billboard reported frontmen Rome Ramirez and Jakob Nowell announced their departure sfrom the band in December last year.

Joining Sublime with Rome on the Rock The Bowl festival line-up is electronic act, Pendulum, who will be closing the festival with a bang on the main stage with their DJ set.

They will be joined by a host of NZ music royalty, including hip-hop marvels Home Brew, who return to the Bowl after their chart-topping critically acclaimed 2023 album, RUN IT BACK and a subsequent sold-out nationwide tour.

Also on the bill is synth pop purveyor Ladyhawke, fresh from an international tour and known for hits such as My Delirium, Paris Is Burning and Black White & Blue. And music lovers can expect an exhilarating set from crowd favourite Elemeno P.

This marks the second year of Rock The Bowl. Last year, the festival ushered out 2023 with Katchafire, Ocean Alley and Coterie playing to a crowd of more than 6000 crowd.

Sublime with Rome said they were thrilled to make it up the postponement to their New Zealand fans by kicking off their New Zealand tour - the last leg on their farewell world tour - as Rock The Bowl’s 2024 headliner.

“We cannot wait to come down under and play our final shows with Sublime with Rome this summer. New Zealand will officially be our last tour so make sure you come out and sing with us one last time,” Rome said in a statement.

Following Rock The Bowl, Sublime with Rome will head to Coroglen near Whitianga on December 30, with support from the Flaxxies.

They’ll see in the new year at Brew Year’s Eve – Brewtown in Upper Hutt on December 31, before starting the new year off in style with concerts at Black Barn in Havelock North on January 2 and then Bay Park Arena at Mount Maunganui on January 3 – both dates will have Elemeno P in support.