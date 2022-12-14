Steve Williams is an avid stock car driver. Photo / Supplied

While he may be most well-known as caddie for golfing greats like Tiger Woods, Steve Williams has harboured another sporting prowess for nearly 40 years - motorsports.

Now, Williams is planning his “last hurrah” in the sport, aiming to raise tens of thousands of dollars for two charities through a two-day superstock meet tomorrow and Saturday in Rotorua.

Seventy invited drivers will vie for $20,000 – what Williams believed could be the biggest first prize in New Zealand Speedway.

The two-day event will include a feature on Saturday night called the ‘salute to Jumbo’ in honour of Williams’ close friend and New Zealand racing great, the late John ‘Jumbo’ Berryman.

Williams said Jumbo was instrumental in establishing the Limited Saloon class in New Zealand - the vehicle Williams races - and he was racing for Jumbo this weekend.

There will also be a 10-minute fireworks display funded through a $10,000 grant from Rotorua Trust.

Williams “dreamt up” the event as his “final hurrah” to motorsport as he wanted something memorable.

He had chosen Rotorua to host because he believed it had the best superstock track in New Zealand and was “incredibly well-run”.

But it hasn’t been a straight road to hold it – the event was cancelled twice last year due to Covid.

Proceeds will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ and the Starship Foundation.

Stockcars racing at the TWS Paradise Valley Speedway. Photo / Supplied

The Steve Williams Foundation has already raised more than $100,000 for the charity invitational and Williams hoped to raise a further $150,000.

For those eager to head along, Williams said it will be memorable.

“It’s an outstanding field of New Zealand motorsport talent and they’re all itching to get behind the wheel of a superstock, so it’ll be an absolute blast for everyone.”

Williams is a former national saloon champion. He describes his golf caddying career and racing as “poles apart.”

“You couldn’t get two more diverse things - from what I do for a living to what I do for pleasure. From caddying on tour to racing on dirt tracks.”

Rotorua Stockcar Club promoter Sonja Hickey said this was the first time the club had been in a financial position to run a charity event.

“Starship Hospital and Ronald McDonald House are two amazing causes so we are extremely happy to be a part of this event.”

Hickey said previous events of this scale had attracted crowds of up to 8000.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said both charities were worthy recipients.

“Starship Hospital is currently in desperate need of additional intensive care beds while the Rotorua Ronald McDonald holiday homes will receive at least $10,000 from the event for repairs and maintenance.

Steve Williams. Photo / Supplied

“Commercial sponsors have individually donated, while drivers have been given the option of donating part of their prize money, with some donating as much as 50 per cent.

“This generosity from the community further highlights how much these causes mean to locals,” Edward said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities chief executive Wayne Howett said they were grateful to be recipients.

The charity needs to fundraise roughly 75 per cent of its $10 million operating costs. In 2021 it supported more than 4500 families across New Zealand, he said.

The charity removes stresses for families staying in Starship Children’s Hospital helping with meals, accommodation and a listening ear.

Jo Simon, Starship Foundation’s chief executive, said they were “incredibly grateful” to Williams and his family for their determination and hard work to raise vital funds for their children’s hospital.

Simon said it was an especially “tough time” for those who had to spend their Christmas at Starship so it was “very touching” Williams was thinking of them.

“Children from right around Aotearoa have benefited thanks to Steve and Kirsty’s long-time support of Starship and this will continue through the funds raised this weekend,” Simon said.

The speedway event is from 6.30pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.

Entry is from $33 for adults and $16 for children and seniors. Family passes are available from Eventfinda.